Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 806,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,832,000 after purchasing an additional 623,555 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 744,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after buying an additional 380,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,083.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 364,306 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

