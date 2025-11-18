Factorial Partners LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $544.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.54 and a 200-day moving average of $312.14.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

