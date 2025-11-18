Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $483,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $192.83.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.