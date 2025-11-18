Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,759,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

