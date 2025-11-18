The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BA opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.96. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

