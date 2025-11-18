Citigroup Inc. Purchases 399,880 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $121,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

