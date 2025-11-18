Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 67.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in ASML by 115.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,020.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $984.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $833.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

