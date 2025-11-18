Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $376.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

