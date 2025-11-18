Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,593 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,984 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $125,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

