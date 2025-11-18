Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.24.

PANW stock opened at $202.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $810,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

