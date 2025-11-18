Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 9,320 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE COP opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

