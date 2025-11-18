Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,828,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,745,000 after purchasing an additional 722,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,990 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $220.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

