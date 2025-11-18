Capital Square LLC Invests $293,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $219.85 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

