Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 415 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after buying an additional 712,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total value of $686,664.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6%

CAT opened at $550.87 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.29. The stock has a market cap of $257.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

