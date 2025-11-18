Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD Position Lessened by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.7%

RYLD opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

