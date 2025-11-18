13,266 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,476. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 271,152 shares of company stock worth $8,055,710 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACMR stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.44.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

