Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 934.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 301,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,149,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,716,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,824,000 after purchasing an additional 126,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,632,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.