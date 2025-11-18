Savant Capital LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 179.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

