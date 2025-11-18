Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

