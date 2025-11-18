Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,582,000 after purchasing an additional 97,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,574,000 after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,233,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

