Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 41.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0657 per share. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

