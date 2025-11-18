Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,701.20. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Alkermes Stock Up 1.0%

Alkermes stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

