Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 316,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,809,000 after acquiring an additional 829,115 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $30,954,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.00.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

