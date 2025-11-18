Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $161.69 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $167.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

