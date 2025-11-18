Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $53,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 470,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.