Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Lear Corporation $LEA

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $53,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 483.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 470,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after buying an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 540,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Lear Price Performance
Lear stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear
About Lear
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lear
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.