Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $44,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after buying an additional 966,692 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,975,000. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -532.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.