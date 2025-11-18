Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $467,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DPG opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.