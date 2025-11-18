Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn bought 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

