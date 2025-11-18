Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 18,745 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 414,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $72.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

