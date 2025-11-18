Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $155,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,557,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $894,764,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

