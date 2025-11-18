Geode Capital Management LLC Has $188.11 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,813,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 389,556 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $188,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $22,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $29.00 price target on Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 4.7%

ONB opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

About Old National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.