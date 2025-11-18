Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 263,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,516,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $342.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

