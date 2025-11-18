Citigroup Inc. Sells 35,225 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,225 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Progressive worth $215,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.96.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

