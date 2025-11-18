Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.86 and traded as low as GBX 102.50. Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 103.70, with a volume of 7,436 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76.

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Christie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Christie Group plc will post 1500.0000655 earnings per share for the current year.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

