7,748 Shares in Valaris Limited $VAL Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Valaris by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Valaris by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VAL stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 1st. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VAL

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.