Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 90,951 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,600,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,235.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

Shares of HOWL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

