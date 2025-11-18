Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and traded as low as $21.64. Indivior shares last traded at $21.8455, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.
Indivior Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.35.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.
