Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

OZK opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 147.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

