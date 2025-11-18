ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 71,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $76,856.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,530.68. This represents a 30.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 77,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

