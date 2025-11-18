First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and traded as low as $74.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 2,448 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.