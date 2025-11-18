First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and traded as low as $74.35. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 2,448 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.