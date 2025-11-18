Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.04 and traded as low as C$13.28. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 43,306 shares traded.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.92% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

