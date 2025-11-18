Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2025 – Paylocity was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $192.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $270.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/27/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

