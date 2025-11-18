Financial Comparison: Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) vs. Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Screw Works has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Screw Works and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Screw Works 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvve 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Screw Works $97.55 million 0.14 $1.62 million $0.98 9.90 Nuvve $5.29 million 0.84 -$17.40 million ($11.99) -0.02

This table compares Federal Screw Works and Nuvve”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Federal Screw Works has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Nuvve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Screw Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Federal Screw Works shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Screw Works and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Screw Works 1.66% N/A N/A Nuvve -641.21% N/A -174.95%

Summary

Federal Screw Works beats Nuvve on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry. It also provides close tolerance machined products that are used in transmission valves, ball joints, steering gear bulkhead assemblies, torque converter hubs, and piston pins; and engineered nut products comprising prevailing torque nuts, free spinning nuts, slotted nuts, nut retainer assemblies, and nut washer assemblies to the automotive industry. In addition, the company offers cold form tooling products, which include assemblies, sleeves, dies, and punches; and complex cold formed parts, such as tie rod housings, valve lifter bodies, and suspension components. Federal Screw Works was founded in 1917 and is based in Romulus, Michigan.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

