BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.69 and traded as low as GBX 596. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 596, with a volume of 125,779 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 591.23. The firm has a market cap of £442.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.