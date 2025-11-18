Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. Sells 23,242 Shares of Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $173,385.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,643,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,921.38. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XERS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 13.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 946,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.