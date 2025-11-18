Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $15.55. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 110,931 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 424.0%. Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

