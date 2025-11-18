Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $4.28. Cellectis shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 186,809 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellectis to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

