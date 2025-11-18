Creative Planning Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Creative Planning grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. CIBC downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.