Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

