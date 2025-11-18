Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.5714.
BWIN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
