Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 5,510 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.